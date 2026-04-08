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Human Rights Observatory

273 Million Children Out of School

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A class at Wampewo Ntakke Secondary School in Kawempe tula village, Kampala, Uganda, November 4, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda A new United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report delivers a sobering message: the number of children out of school has risen for the seventh consecutive year, reaching 273 million worldwide.While nearly 90 percent of children globally complete primary school, the greatest gaps are in early learning and secondary education. Most out-of-school children—194 million—are of secondary school…


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