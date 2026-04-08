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Iran ceasefire has brought a sudden fall in oil prices – but this pause underscores the volatility in the market

By Adi Imsirovic, Lecturer in Energy Systems, University of Oxford
Before the temporary ceasefire in the Gulf, the world had been experiencing the biggest oil price shock ever, surpassing even the crises of the 1970s. The scale and speed of movements were comparable to some of the most disruptive episodes in modern energy markets.

At the centre of the disruption was the US-Israel conflict with Iran and the effective closure of the strait of Hormuz. The strait is a choke-point through which roughly one fifth of the global oil supply typically flows. Under the terms…The Conversation


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