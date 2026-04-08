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Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia emerge as a new regional power bloc amid Iran war

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, announced that a two-week ceasefire had been agreed between the US and Iran in the early hours of April 8. Delegates from both sides are expected to attend further talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Friday.

This comes less than two weeks after Pakistan hosted talks with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey in which the four countries called for an end to hostilities in the Gulf. The meeting established the quartet as the primary negotiating channel between Tehran and Washington, and may signal…The Conversation


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