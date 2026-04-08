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Light in the dark: the search for new treatments for hereditary blindness

By Gemma Marfany Nadal, Profesora Catedrática de Genética, Universitat de Barcelona
One night, Tomás realised something was seriously wrong. He went for a stroll, along the same paths near his village that he had walked along countless times with his friends, their cheerful voices echoing in the still of the night.

There were no streetlights, and the paths were illuminated solely by moonlight. This had never been a problem before, but all of a sudden Tomás realised that he couldn’t clearly make out the edges of the path. He stopped, hesitated, and tried to find a reference point, but the edges of his vision blurred. Without realising it, Tomás had just experienced…The Conversation


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