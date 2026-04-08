Global trade in wild birds is poorly monitored – the risks to wildlife, ecosystems and human health
By Rowan O. Martin, Research Associate, Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology, University of Cape Town
Astrid A. Andersson, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Hong Kong
Caroline Dingle, Instructor, Biology; Coordinator, Bachelor of Environment and Society, Capilano University
Birds have, for centuries, been captured from the wild to be kept in cages – valued for their looks, songs and ability to imitate sounds. Data compiled by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), the global agreement that regulates trade in threatened animals and plants, indicate that in the 1990s and early 2000s Africa was a leading supplier of live birds to global markets. Most were captured from the wild and sold to western European countries.
This trade…
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- Wednesday, April 8, 2026