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Credit and credibility: rating agency errors come with a cost

By Misheck Mutize, Post Doctoral Researcher, Graduate School of Business (GSB), University of Cape Town
The rating agency S&P Global’s Africa Credit Rating Trends 2025 reviews the past year’s rating activities and analyses the continent’s prospects for 2026. It is an important document because it interprets underlying drivers of creditworthiness. It shapes how global investors and policymakers understand risk, opportunity and reform dynamics across the continent.

But the document had some…The Conversation


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