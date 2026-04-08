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Human Rights Observatory

The Testaments: female friendship fuels resistance in this Handmaid’s Tale sequel

By Debra Ferreday, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Lancaster University
The Testaments, now streaming on Disney+, has big shoes to fill. It arrives in a post-MeToo media landscape still shaped by the seismic impact of Margaret Atwood’s previous adaptation, The Handmaid’s Tale. Released in 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale quickly transcended its source material to become a feminist touchstone, inspiring a vivid visual and cultural language of resistance across politics, performance, music and the arts.

In Atwood’s world of Gilead, women are reduced to archetypes within a patriarchal…The Conversation


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