Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe needs affordable, low-carbon homes – here’s how Barcelona is reimagining its housing system

By Adriana Allen, Professor of Development Planning and Urban Sustainability, UCL
Montserrat Pareja-Eastaway, Associate Professor, Economics and Urban Transformation, Autonomous University of Barcelona
Across Europe, housing is in crisis.

Limited social housing and a 93% rise in short-term rentals are driving prices up while wages stagnate, leaving millions unable to afford secure homes. Beyond the current geopolitical crisis, extreme temperatures continue to account for rising energy bills. As buildings account for 36% of EU CO₂ emissions,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran ceasefire has brought a sudden fall in oil prices – but this pause underscores the volatility in the market
~ Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia emerge as a new regional power bloc amid Iran war
~ Canada’s cybersecurity sector has a pipeline problem — and a glass ceiling
~ Light in the dark: the search for new treatments for hereditary blindness
~ Global trade in wild birds is poorly monitored – the risks to wildlife, ecosystems and human health
~ Credit and credibility: rating agency errors come with a cost
~ Countries suffer when credit rating agencies lack data: how to fix the problem at source
~ Long COVID associated with higher risk of heart disease
~ The Testaments: female friendship fuels resistance in this Handmaid’s Tale sequel
~ Babies: raw, nuanced, real – what this BBC drama gets right about recurrent miscarriage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter