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Human Rights Observatory

Why windfarms and electricity pylons have become a major issue in the Welsh election

By Michael Woods, Professor of Human Geography, Aberystwyth University
Future plans for renewable energy are emerging as a key issue in the election for Wales’s parliament, the Senedd, on May 7.

Proposals for new infrastructure, including windfarms and pylon lines, required to meet targets for low carbon energy are facing opposition in many parts of rural Wales, with campaigners suggesting that the issue will influence how…The Conversation


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