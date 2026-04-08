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Why some children with learning difficulties get identified – and others don’t

By Johny Daniel, Associate Professor, School of Education, Durham University
Two children sit in different schools. Both struggle to read. Both have similar low scores on national tests. But while one gets a diagnosis of specific learning difficulties and a package of support, the other is left to fall behind.

My colleagues and I have carried out new research analysing the records of around 540,000 primary school children across England. It reveals a troubling picture. Whether a child gets identified with specific…The Conversation


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