Wildflower once used to treat wounds and sore throats shows promise in fighting dangerous superbugs
By Ronan McCarthy, Professor in Microbial Biofilms, University of Southampton
John J. Walsh, Associate Professor, Pharmacy, Trinity College Dublin
Kavita Gadar, Research Fellow, Department of Microbes, Infection and Microbiomes, University of Birmingham
The root of tormentil was used in Irish folklore and European traditional medicine to treat wounds, sore throats, diarrhoea and gum disease.
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- Wednesday, April 8, 2026