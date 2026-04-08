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Human Rights Observatory

Cuba’s Prisoner Release Excludes Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Inmates walk free from La Lima prison in Havana on April 3, 2026. © 2026 YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images On April 2, the Cuban government announced the release of 2,010 prisoners, framing it as a “humanitarian gesture.” While the announcement raised hopes among many political prisoners’ families, neither Human Rights Watch nor other civil society groups, including Prisoners Defenders and Justicia 11J, have identified any political prisoners among those released.In its announcement, the Cuban government said it would exclude, among others, people sentenced for…


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