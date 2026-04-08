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Human Rights Observatory

Trump Administration Wields New Threat to Reproductive Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of Planned Parenthood rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington DC, as the Justices will be hearing the case of Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, April 2, 2025. © 2025 Sipa via AP Images The Trump administration is using a US federal funding provision to make abortion care less accessible, threatening states with devastating federal funding cuts for protecting the right to abortion. The provision, known as the Weldon Amendment and attached to federal spending bills since 2005, is meant to prevent states from treating…


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