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Human Rights Observatory

Canada and Mexico must work together to help Cuba survive its dire humanitarian crisis

By Amelia M. Kiddle, Professor of History and Associate Dean, Research and Communities, University of Calgary
Collaborating on providing aid to Cuba in its time of need could serve as a strong foundation for improving Canadian-Mexican relations.The Conversation


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