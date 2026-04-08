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Human Rights Observatory

From a vaccine mascot to business leadership, lessons for the US from Brazil’s public health system in building public trust and keeping it

By Jessica A.J. Rich, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Marquette University
Public health institutions are under threat by populist governments across the globe.

From Budapest to Jakarta, Indonesia, public health agencies are being stripped of funding and independence. Meanwhile, disinformation has sown distrust in…The Conversation


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