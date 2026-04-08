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Human Rights Observatory

Why Americans are buying $22 smoothies despite feeling terrible about the economy

By Yuanyuan (Gina) Cui, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Coastal Carolina University
Patrick van Esch, Associate Professor of Marketing, Coastal Carolina University
Americans are skipping restaurant dinners, delaying car purchases and scouring for grocery deals. Amid tariff anxiety and broader stress over affordability, consumer confidence has dropped…The Conversation


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