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Water conservation works, but climate change is outpacing it: Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas offer a glimpse of the future

By Renee Obringer, Assistant Professor in the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute, Penn State
Dave White, Director of the Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation, Arizona State University
Cities have the best chance of reducing water use when people actively participate in water conservation, but even that might not be enough in the future.The Conversation


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