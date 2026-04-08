Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philadelphia’s 40-year history of protecting undocumented immigrants began with churches hiding refugees from El Salvador

By Menika Dirkson, Associate Professor of History, Morgan State University
A historian explores how religious congregations, activists and city officials have supported undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia over the past 40 years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Absinthe: what the ban on France’s aromatic spirit teaches us about modern day blaming and shaming
~ Iran ceasefire: trust will be vital but it’s in short supply right now
~ Canada and Mexico must work together to help Cuba survive its dire humanitarian crisis
~ Middle East conflict: this ceasefire may have made Iran stronger
~ From a vaccine mascot to business leadership, lessons for the US from Brazil’s public health system in building public trust and keeping it
~ Why Americans are buying $22 smoothies despite feeling terrible about the economy
~ Mutual aid and self-sufficiency are key to life near USSR’s contaminated nuclear test zone in Kazakhstan
~ City animals act in the same brazen ways around the world
~ Water conservation works, but climate change is outpacing it: Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas offer a glimpse of the future
~ China: Human rights lawyer jailed over planned EU meeting must be truly free after release
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter