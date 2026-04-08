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Human Rights Observatory

China: Human rights lawyer jailed over planned EU meeting must be truly free after release

By Amnesty International
Chinese authorities must ensure that Yu Wensheng is allowed to reunite with his family in Beijing without restrictions, Amnesty International said ahead of the human rights lawyer’s expected release from prison following a baseless “subversion” conviction. Human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng is due to be released on 13 April after completing a three-year sentence for […] The post China: Human rights lawyer jailed over planned EU meeting must be truly free after release appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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