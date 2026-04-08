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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Imprisoned young anti-war activists must be immediately and unconditionally released

By Amnesty International
Responding to the draconian sentences issued against young activists prosecuted for their actual or perceived affiliation with the Russian youth democratic movement Vesna (Spring), Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “Today’s verdict reveals how the Russian judicial system continues to rubber-stamp politically motivated reprisals. The charges brought against these young […] The post Russia: Imprisoned young anti-war activists must be immediately and unconditionally released   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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