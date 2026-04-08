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Human Rights Observatory

Nationals leader Matt Canavan promotes work from home to grow regional areas

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Nationals leader Matt Canavan has urged the embrace of work-from-home opportunities as a way to boost the growth of smaller towns and regions.

In a Wednesday speech calling for an “economic revolution”, Canavan told the National Press Club that today many families needed two jobs to make moving to a regional area viable.

“Professional roles in law, finance and engineering can be done from regional areas,” he said.

He said the public service should lead by example.

The Coalition has had a bumpy road with work-from-home policy. Before the last election,…The Conversation


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