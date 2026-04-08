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Human Rights Observatory

Does the Iran ceasefire mean the fuel crisis is over? Not even close

By Kevin Morrison, Industry Fellow, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
The Strait of Hormuz bottleneck may be about to reopen – but damage to oil infrastructure will mean lingering pain in Australia – and worldwide.The Conversation


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