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Human Rights Observatory

The US-Israel ceasefire with Iran presses pause on a costly war, but can peace last?

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
The two-week agreement, brokered by Pakistan, temporarily halts violence and reopens the Strait of Hormuz – but the path to peace remains complicated.The Conversation


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