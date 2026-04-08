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How Artemis II’s Earthset photo compares with the iconic Earthrise image from 1968

By Robert Poole, Professor of History, University of Lancashire
As Nasa’s Artemis II mission completed its lunar flyby, the astronauts sent back a stunning image of the colourful Earth setting behind the Moon. This breathtaking photo, called Earthset, draws inevitable comparisons with the original Earthrise photo from the Apollo 8 flight in 1968.

The Apollo-era photo showed our planet climbing above the lunar horizon. It revealed Earth as a bright blue oasis, standing out against the vast blackness of space and the barren Moon.

As I described in my book,


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