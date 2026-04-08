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Why Australia is right to put affordable medicine ahead of beating US pharmaceutical tariffs

By Felicity Deane, Professor of Trade Law and Taxation, Queensland University of Technology
It may seem tempting to try to match the UK’s zero-tariff deal. But here’s why it’s not worth compromising on what Australians pay for essential medicines.The Conversation


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