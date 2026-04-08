From joyrides to assault, ‘crimefluencer’ networks are coercing young people into breaking the law
By Xanthe Weston, Criminologist, CQUniversity Australia
Joel Robert McGregor, Senior Lecturer, Criminology, Swinburne University of Technology
Raquel Peel, Relationships Expert & Psychology Educator at the Queensland Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research, CQUniversity Australia
Young people are being coerced into performing violent acts on themselves, family members or their pets, with vision of these crimes often shared online.
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- Wednesday, April 8, 2026