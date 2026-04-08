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Money’s tight but food prices are up. Here’s how to save on your grocery bill

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
You don’t need to go without meat or dairy to afford your weekly shop. Here’s how to choose lower-cost items and spot bargains.The Conversation


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