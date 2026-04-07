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Human Rights Observatory

The government has boxed itself in over fuel saving strategies – but there is a way out

By Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Promoting fuel saving measures as vital to energy security would help frame the oil shock as a technical problem to be solved, not a political issue to be fought.The Conversation


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