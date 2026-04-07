Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polls suggest Trump still shielding Labor as right-wing vote drops

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The government is yet to see any major backlash in the polls over the fuel crisis, with most voters blaming Donald Trump instead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spotted a jellyfish bloom recently? Here’s what may have triggered it
~ The government has boxed itself in over fuel saving strategies – but there is a way out
~ Are we ever truly free to make decisions? New study tracks a universal process in the brain
~ Is sitting with your legs crossed actually bad for you?
~ Sudan: Arbitrary Detention by Army, Security Forces
~ When a president is unfit for office, here’s what the Constitution says can happen
~ Swum into a jellyfish bloom recently? Here’s what may have triggered it
~ Decorated Australian Soldier Arrested for Afghanistan War Crimes
~ The art of the non-apology: A conversation with former Bangladesh Home Minister
~ From ‘sustainable’ to ‘regenerative’ agriculture: What’s in a name?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter