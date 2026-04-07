Is sitting with your legs crossed actually bad for you?
By Joshua Pate, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Bruno Tirotti Saragiotto, Associate Professor and Head of Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Mark Overton, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Many of us grew up hearing that crossing our legs was bad for our bodies. The research tells a less dramatic story.
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- Tuesday, April 7, 2026