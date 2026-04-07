Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is sitting with your legs crossed actually bad for you?

By Joshua Pate, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Bruno Tirotti Saragiotto, Associate Professor and Head of Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Mark Overton, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Many of us grew up hearing that crossing our legs was bad for our bodies. The research tells a less dramatic story.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spotted a jellyfish bloom recently? Here’s what may have triggered it
~ The government has boxed itself in over fuel saving strategies – but there is a way out
~ Polls suggest Trump still shielding Labor as right-wing vote drops
~ Are we ever truly free to make decisions? New study tracks a universal process in the brain
~ Sudan: Arbitrary Detention by Army, Security Forces
~ When a president is unfit for office, here’s what the Constitution says can happen
~ Swum into a jellyfish bloom recently? Here’s what may have triggered it
~ Decorated Australian Soldier Arrested for Afghanistan War Crimes
~ The art of the non-apology: A conversation with former Bangladesh Home Minister
~ From ‘sustainable’ to ‘regenerative’ agriculture: What’s in a name?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter