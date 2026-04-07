Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Arbitrary Detention by Army, Security Forces

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers of the Sudanese Armed Forces walk on the Shambat Bridge in Khartoum, April 27, 2025. © 2025 Photo by Giles Clarke/Avaaz via Getty Images Forces affiliated with the Sudanese Armed Forces have arbitrarily detained, tortured, and otherwise ill-treated civilians in areas under their control, and denied them due process rights.The military has led a campaign of fear and retaliation against people they label collaborators, because of their ethnic identity, humanitarian work, or political affiliation or for having lived under the Rapid Support Forces’ control.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spotted a jellyfish bloom recently? Here’s what may have triggered it
~ The government has boxed itself in over fuel saving strategies – but there is a way out
~ Polls suggest Trump still shielding Labor as right-wing vote drops
~ Are we ever truly free to make decisions? New study tracks a universal process in the brain
~ Is sitting with your legs crossed actually bad for you?
~ When a president is unfit for office, here’s what the Constitution says can happen
~ Swum into a jellyfish bloom recently? Here’s what may have triggered it
~ Decorated Australian Soldier Arrested for Afghanistan War Crimes
~ The art of the non-apology: A conversation with former Bangladesh Home Minister
~ From ‘sustainable’ to ‘regenerative’ agriculture: What’s in a name?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter