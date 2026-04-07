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Human Rights Observatory

When a president is unfit for office, here’s what the Constitution says can happen

By Kirsten Matoy Carlson, Professor of Law and Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Wayne State University
Bipartisan calls for President Donald Trump’s removal from office increased on April 7, 2026, after he issued threats to destroy “a whole civilization” if IranThe Conversation


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