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Swum into a jellyfish bloom recently? Here’s what may have triggered it

By Lisa-ann Gershwin, Research Scientist in Marine Biology, University of Tasmania
On a calm summer morning in southern Australia, the water can look deceptively clear, until you see thousands of gelatinous shapes washing ashore.

In January, thousands of pink lion’s mane jellyfish washed into Port Phillip Bay, prompting beach warnings and startling swimmers more accustomed to cold water than the shock of stinging tentacles.

The same month, unusually high numbers of moon jellyfish were reportedThe Conversation


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