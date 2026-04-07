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Human Rights Observatory

Decorated Australian Soldier Arrested for Afghanistan War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Federal Court in Sydney, Australia, on June 9, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File On April 7, Australian police arrested Ben Roberts-Smith, a decorated Australian soldier who stands accused of committing five counts of war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. Many of the details of Roberts-Smith’s alleged crimes were made public when he sued media outlets that had first reported on the allegations. He lost the defamation case. For victims of abuses in Afghanistan, this is a long-awaited but…


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