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Human Rights Observatory

The art of the non-apology: A conversation with former Bangladesh Home Minister

By Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay
Interview with former Awami League Home Secretary Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who is currently exiled in India, on the recent Bangladesh general election, and the Awami League leadership’s ongoing legal challenges.


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