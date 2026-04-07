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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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From ‘sustainable’ to ‘regenerative’ agriculture: What’s in a name?

By Kate Congreves, Associate Professor, Jarislowsky & BMO Research Chair in Regenerative Agriculture, University of Saskatchewan
Regenerative agriculture began as a grassroots movement led by farmers. It has been described in many different ways, but a common thread is a set of values.The Conversation


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