Slopaganda wars: how (and why) the US and Iran are flooding the zone with viral AI-generated noise
By Mark Alfano, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Macquarie University
Michał Klincewicz, Assistant Professor, Department of Computational Cognitive Science, Tilburg University
In early March, a week after the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran, the White House posted a video of real American attacks mixed with clips from popular movies, television series, video games and anime.
Iran and its sympathisers responded to the strikes by flooding social media with outdated war footage allegedly…
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- Tuesday, April 7, 2026