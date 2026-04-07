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Should clinics prescribe medicinal cannabis that they also supply? We asked 5 experts

By Barbara Mintzes, Professor in Pharmaceutical Policy, School of Pharmacy and Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Betty Chaar, Pharmacist and Professor in Professional Ethics in Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Christine Mary Hallinan, Senior Research Fellow, Department of General Practice and Primary Care, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Christopher Rudge, Lecturer in Law, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Wendy Lipworth, Professor of Bioethics, Macquarie University
We asked 5 experts if clinics should be allowed to prescribe medicinal cannabis if they have financial links to the supplier or dispenser. Here’s what they said.The Conversation


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