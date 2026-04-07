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Human Rights Observatory

Why AI shouldn’t be used even to decide ‘simple’ court cases

By Raisul Islam Sourav, PhD Candidate in Legal Analytics, University of Galway
In just a few years, generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) has brought about significant changes in many industries from healthcare to education, entertainment to finance, and even law.

The use of gen AI in court verdicts poses significant risks to justice. Erroneous outcomes generated from “hallucinated” information, discriminatory decisions and lack of transparency are all concerns when this technology is introduced to courtrooms.

But already a number of


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