What ‘The Bachelorette’ cancellation reveals about gendered expectations and violence
By Julia Yates, PhD Candidate in Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Health Promotion, Western University
C. Nadine Wathen, Professor & Canada Research Chair in Mobilizing Knowledge on Gender-Based Violence, Western University
Tara Mantler, Associate Professor, Western University
The ‘Bachelorette’ controversy exposes a gendered double standard, revealing how patriarchal norms shape who’s punished and who’s protected after violence.
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- Tuesday, April 7, 2026