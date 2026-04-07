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Local music scenes across Canada depend on post-secondary music programs

By Duncan McCallum, PhD Candidate, Musicology, Western University
Urban and regional music scenes that anchor and enliven communities don’t simply survive on talent; they depend on the institutions and infrastructure that sustain them.The Conversation


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