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Human Rights Observatory

Ten years stolen: sister of detained Uyghur entrepreneur Ekpar Asat

By Amnesty International
This year marks 10 years since my brother, Ekpar Asat, was taken away by the Chinese authorities. Ten years since he disappeared into a system that silences, punishes and separates families. Ten years of pain, uncertainty and longing. When I think about this anniversary, I feel both deep sorrow and stubborn hope. The pain of […] The post Ten years stolen: sister of detained Uyghur entrepreneur Ekpar Asat appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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