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Human Rights Observatory

India: Death penalty for nine police officers will not end custodial torture in India

By Amnesty International
Responding to the sentencing of nine police officers to death by the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai for the 2020 custodial torture and killing of P. Jayaraj and P. Bennix, Aakar Patel, Amnesty International India’s Chair of Board, said:  “The court verdict marks a rare moment of accountability in India’s long struggle against police torture. The verdict acknowledges the brutality of […] The post India: Death penalty for nine police officers will not end custodial torture in India  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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