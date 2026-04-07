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Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump’s profane and menacing threats against Iran expose the unhinged language of war

By Henry Giroux, Chaired professor for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the Department of English and Cultural Studies, McMaster University
Trump’s language of war is a dangerous fusion of militarism, religious fundamentalism, spectacle and authoritarian politics that is redefining how military power is justified and normalized.The Conversation


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