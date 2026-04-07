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The five best Lake District museums – recommended by a historian

By Christopher Donaldson, Lecturer in Cultural History, Lancaster University
Most people come to the Lake District seeking the great outdoors. Boating, camping and hiking are a big part of the national park’s appeal. But indoor attractions matter here, too. This is one of the wettest parts of Britain, after all, and when the rain stops play, the region’s museums offer plenty to explore.

Museums have existed in the Lake District almost as long as tourism itself. In 1781, an enterprising local guide named Peter Crosthwaite opened one in Keswick. His collection included fossils,…The Conversation


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