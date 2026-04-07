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Your brain for sale? The new frontier of neural data

By Alberto Rinaldi, Senior Lecturer in Law and AI, Department of Law, Lund University
Johan Mårtensson, Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor in Logopedics, Phoniatrics and Audiology, Lund University
Your browsing history, your location, your political preferences. For years, tech companies have found ways to turn personal data into profit. Now, a new and far more intimate frontier is opening: the electrical signals produced by your brain.

This is not science fiction. Nor is it about brain implants for paralysed patients or experimental medical procedures. A fast-growing consumer market of non-invasive neurotechnology – wearable headsets, brain activity-reading headbands, focus-enhancing devices – is already…The Conversation


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