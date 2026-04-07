We teach at a Florida university that agreed to cooperate with ICE – and we worry that it is making our students feel less safe
By Anindya Kundu, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, Florida International University
Ryan W. Pontier, Assistant Professor of Bilingual Education and TESOL, Florida International University
At least 15 Florida state universities and colleges have signed agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that authorize campus police to carry out immigration enforcement.
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© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 7, 2026