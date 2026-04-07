AI is reengineering drug discovery by speeding up testing and scanning petabytes of data for connections between diseases
By Jeffrey Skolnick, Regents' Professor; Mary and Maisie Gibson Chair & GRA Eminent Scholar in Computational Systems Biology, Georgia Institute of Technology
Benjamin P. Brown, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Vanderbilt University
In December, The Conversation hosted a webinar on AI’s revolutionary role in drug discovery and development.
Science and technology editor Eric Smalley interviewed Jeffrey Skolnick, eminent scholar in computational systems biology at Georgia Institute of Technology, and Benjamin P. Brown, assistant professor of pharmacology…
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- Tuesday, April 7, 2026