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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

1776’s Declaration of Independence inspired Washington’s troops to fight against the odds – and also helped bring in powerful allies

By Christopher Magra, Professor of American History, University of Tennessee
The Declaration of Independence isn’t just a philosophical breakup letter. It was a strategic move to secure vital support for America after its first declaration of war.The Conversation


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