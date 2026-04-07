Why Europe can still face a gas crisis without a gas shortage
By Marzia Sesini, Research Team Leader - Molecules&Materials, European University Institute
James Kneebone, Doctoral Researcher (D-MTEC), Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
A gas crisis could challenge Europe next winter if its gas reserves are not replenished. The phaseout of Russian gas and LNG by late 2027 is a major part of the EU’s gas diversification strategy but it exposes the continent to price volatility.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 7, 2026