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Why Europe can still face a gas crisis without a gas shortage

By Marzia Sesini, Research Team Leader - Molecules&Materials, European University Institute
James Kneebone, Doctoral Researcher (D-MTEC), Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
A gas crisis could challenge Europe next winter if its gas reserves are not replenished. The phaseout of Russian gas and LNG by late 2027 is a major part of the EU’s gas diversification strategy but it exposes the continent to price volatility.The Conversation


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